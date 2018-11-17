Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

