Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

