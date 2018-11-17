Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 155,394 Shares of Ensco Plc (ESV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 155,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ensco worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 585,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,724,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,860,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ensco alerts:

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESV opened at $6.40 on Friday. Ensco Plc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ensco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ensco in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 155,394 Shares of Ensco Plc (ESV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/wasatch-advisors-inc-sells-155394-shares-of-ensco-plc-esv.html.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.