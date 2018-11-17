Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

WRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 209,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

