Weatherford International (WFT) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price target on Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of WFT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,136,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577,852. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $2,195,310.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Weatherford International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Weatherford International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 21,419,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 614,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

