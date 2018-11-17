Wedbush Weighs in on Hercules Capital Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

HTGC stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $14,788,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

