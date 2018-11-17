Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 793,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,434,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,746,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,146,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

