Wells Fargo & Co Trims Perrigo (PRGO) Target Price to $64.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.73.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 1,005,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.99 per share, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 17,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

