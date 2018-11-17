Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $71.87 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of CarMax worth $71,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 266.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $123,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3,526.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

