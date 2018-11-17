Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.55% of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF worth $68,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

