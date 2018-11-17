Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $66.61 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 972,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.06% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $2,186,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $704,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $72.96.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.
