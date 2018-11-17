Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $66.61 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 972,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.06% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $2,186,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $704,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/wells-fargo-company-mn-takes-66-61-million-position-in-avanos-medical-inc-avns.html.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.