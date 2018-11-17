WePower (WPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $358,325.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One WePower token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Sistemkoin and Binance. During the last seven days, WePower has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $358,325.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00139224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00224302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.23 or 0.10318081 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009808 BTC.

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,966,386 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, DDEX, Liqui, Huobi, Bitbns and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

