Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Receives $42.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. 659,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,552. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

