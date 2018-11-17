Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Wesco Aircraft had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $406.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.77 million.

WAIR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.61. Wesco Aircraft has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 213,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

