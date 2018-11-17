West Fraser Timber (WFT) PT Lowered to C$79.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$82.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE:WFT opened at C$69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$60.44 and a twelve month high of C$97.99.

In other West Fraser Timber news, insider Christopher Virostek bought 600 shares of West Fraser Timber stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$78.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,382.00. Also, insider Raymond William Ferris acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,450.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.