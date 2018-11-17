Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

WABC stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,750,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

