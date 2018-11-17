Westell Technologies (WSTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.91

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 14406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westell Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westell Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTL. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westell Technologies by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westell Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westell Technologies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westell Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Westell Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

