Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,784 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $114.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

