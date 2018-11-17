Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $897,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,960,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,793,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 344,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,644,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 78.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,927,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,265 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 44.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 883,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

PBI opened at $8.20 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 108.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $832.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

