Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $194,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Stock

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 162,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,736,000 after purchasing an additional 349,966 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $106.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

