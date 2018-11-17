Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.13

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $360.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

