Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $112,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,023 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 222.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of -1.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

