Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. MKM Partners set a $146.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

WHR opened at $117.10 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $187.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,650,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,454,000 after buying an additional 2,030,902 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,557,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,772,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,922,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

