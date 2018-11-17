White Pine Investment CO Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,625,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $368.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

