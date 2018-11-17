Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.41.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.76. 11,522,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,609. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,922,000 after acquiring an additional 352,295 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,049,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,550,000 after acquiring an additional 182,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.