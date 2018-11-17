Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-4.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.565-5.665 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.89-1.99 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital set a $58.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.41.
NYSE WSM opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.
In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
