WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in RealPage Inc (RP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RealPage were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 683,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RealPage by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.32.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $465,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,755.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,656,912 shares of company stock worth $161,966,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

