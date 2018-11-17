WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 89,126 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,126 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other First Solar news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

