Wipro (WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIT. CLSA lowered Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Wipro stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 775,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,227. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 165.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wipro by 7,144.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Wipro by 78.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

