Wirecard (WDI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDI. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.91 ($228.97).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €147.80 ($171.86) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 52 week high of €111.00 ($129.07).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

