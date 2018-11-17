Wix.Com (WIX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.24.

WIX opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.82. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,346,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,621 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 32.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

