Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,080.75 ($14.12).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a GBX 10.61 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

