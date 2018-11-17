WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WPX Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

