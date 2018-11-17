Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,570 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $63,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

NYSE:WH opened at $47.36 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

