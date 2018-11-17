Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 811 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. 2,617,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,257. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $203.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

