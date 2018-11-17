Xperi Corp (XPER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.67. Xperi has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xperi by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 752,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,875,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 638,877 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,619,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 520,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xperi by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,134,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xperi by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 236,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.