XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Position Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.04.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

