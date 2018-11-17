YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (YAHOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo Japan Corporation is engaged in the internet advertising, e-Commerce and members services businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Marketing Solutions, Consumer and Others. Marketing Solutions segment provides advertising, information listing and other corporate services. Consumer segment offers e-commerce related and membership services. Others segment includes settlement and financial services. Yahoo Japan Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 150,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,858. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (YAHOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.