Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 20,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $345,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $382,800.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $514,600.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $498,600.00.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,499. Yext Inc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

