Yext (YEXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YEXT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.72. 777,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.67. Yext has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $32,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 904,394 shares of company stock worth $20,307,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yext by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 16.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Yext by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

