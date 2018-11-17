Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259,094 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 360,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

NYSE TDY opened at $227.92 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.80 and a fifty-two week high of $250.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

