Yu Group PLC (LON:YU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON YU opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. Yu Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,394.50 ($18.22).
About Yu Group
Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.