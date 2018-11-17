Yu Group PLC (LON:YU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON YU opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. Yu Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,394.50 ($18.22).

Get Yu Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/yu-group-plc-yu-announces-gbx-1-20-dividend.html.

About Yu Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.