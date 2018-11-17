Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Sells $137,606.70 in Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) insider Ted Lee sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $137,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

YUMC stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Yum China by 34.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 227,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Yum China by 32.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Sells $137,606.70 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-insider-sells-137606-70-in-stock.html.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.