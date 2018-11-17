Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $76.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the highest is $77.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $60.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $281.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $337.63 million, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $363.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.67 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,979.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 17,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $373,433.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,620.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,575 shares of company stock worth $2,196,689. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.