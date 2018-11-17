Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Carpenter Technology posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $572.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,513,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,234,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,149,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,757,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,743,000 after purchasing an additional 208,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 181,011 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

