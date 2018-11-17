Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.68). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 70.92%.

Several research firms have commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

GAIA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,721. Gaia has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

In related news, insider Paul C. Jr. Tarell purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $294,640.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,519.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

