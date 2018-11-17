Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $236.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.94 million. Green Dot reported sales of $212.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Green Dot news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 11,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $939,869.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,579,671.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,022 shares of company stock valued at $36,223,861 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $592,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3,779.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. 1,051,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,270. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.