Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,892,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 486,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 914,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 170,715 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.