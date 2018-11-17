Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (MTLS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Materialise stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Materialise by 46.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Materialise by 46.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth $510,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 20.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 254,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.