Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 105.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

